Large Cap Cleaning Products: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Summary

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stated a price of 44.78 today, indicating a positive change of -0.26%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11774.2, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.70% and an average volume of 1896.04.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stands at -15.95% while the 52-week low stands at 18.32%.

The performance week for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is at 1.68% and the performance month is at 1.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.56% and -10.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is -0.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.46%.

The volatility (week) for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is at 1.54% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.9 and the float short is at 4.34%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.84, while the P/S ratio is at 3.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.00%.