Large Cap Cleaning Products: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Summary

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stated a price of 45.55 today, indicating a positive change of 1.38%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11751.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.70% and an average volume of 1903.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 22.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. stands at -14.50% while the 52-week low stands at 20.37%.

The performance week for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is at 4.78% and the performance month is at 2.06%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.20% and -7.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is 2.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.69%.

The volatility (week) for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is at 1.41% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 5.28 and the float short is at 3.90%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 26.22, while the P/S ratio is at 3.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.00%.