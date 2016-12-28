Large Cap Cleaning Products: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Summary

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ecolab Inc. stated a price of 119.25 today, indicating a positive change of 0.41%.

Ecolab Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 34575.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.80% and an average volume of 924.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ecolab Inc. stands at -3.72% while the 52-week low stands at 22.41%.

The performance week for Ecolab Inc. is at -1.26% and the performance month is at 2.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.16% and 4.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ecolab Inc. is 2.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.07%.

The volatility (week) for Ecolab Inc. is at 0.82% and the volatility (month) is at 1.21%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ecolab Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.56 and the float short is at 1.14%.

Ecolab Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.91, while the P/S ratio is at 2.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -15.40%.