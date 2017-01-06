Large Cap Cleaning Products: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Summary

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ecolab Inc. stated a price of 119.33 today, indicating a positive change of 0.61%.

Ecolab Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 34725.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.80% and an average volume of 907.97.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ecolab Inc. stands at -3.65% while the 52-week low stands at 22.49%.

The performance week for Ecolab Inc. is at 0.52% and the performance month is at 0.35%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.87% and 1.47% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.19%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ecolab Inc. is 2.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.76%.

The volatility (week) for Ecolab Inc. is at 0.94% and the volatility (month) is at 1.12%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ecolab Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.09 and the float short is at 1.28%.

Ecolab Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.87, while the P/S ratio is at 2.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -15.40%.