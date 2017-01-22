Large Cap Cleaning Products: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Summary

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ecolab Inc. stated a price of 118.4 today, indicating a positive change of -0.38%.

Ecolab Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 34650.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.80% and an average volume of 931.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 15.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.97.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ecolab Inc. stands at -4.40% while the 52-week low stands at 21.54%.

The performance week for Ecolab Inc. is at -0.20% and the performance month is at -1.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 1.66% and -0.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.01%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ecolab Inc. is 0.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.65%.

The volatility (week) for Ecolab Inc. is at 1.09% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ecolab Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.76 and the float short is at 1.21%.

Ecolab Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.81, while the P/S ratio is at 2.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -15.40%.