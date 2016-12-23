Large Cap Communication Equipment: Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)

Summary

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Harris Corporation stated a price of 103.67 today, indicating a positive change of -0.03%.

Harris Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 13011.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 720.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Harris Corporation stands at -3.60% while the 52-week low stands at 49.53%.

The performance week for Harris Corporation is at -1.24% and the performance month is at -0.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.69% and 29.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 22.15%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Harris Corporation is 4.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.16%.

The volatility (week) for Harris Corporation is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Harris Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.6 and the float short is at 2.10%.

Harris Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.6, while the P/S ratio is at 1.76 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -11.70%.