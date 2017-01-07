Large Cap Communication Equipment: Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)

Summary

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Harris Corporation stated a price of 104.24 today, indicating a positive change of 0.80%.

Harris Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12931.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 709.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Harris Corporation stands at -3.07% while the 52-week low stands at 50.35%.

The performance week for Harris Corporation is at 0.07% and the performance month is at -2.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.23% and 27.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Harris Corporation is 2.73% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.43%.

The volatility (week) for Harris Corporation is at 1.19% and the volatility (month) is at 1.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Harris Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.75 and the float short is at 1.58%.

Harris Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.5, while the P/S ratio is at 1.75 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -11.70%.