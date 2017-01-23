Large Cap Communication Equipment: Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)

Summary

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Harris Corporation stated a price of 100.19 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Harris Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 12426.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.80% and an average volume of 711.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.47.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Harris Corporation stands at -6.83% while the 52-week low stands at 44.51%.

The performance week for Harris Corporation is at -1.57% and the performance month is at -3.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.89% and 17.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Harris Corporation is -3.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.38%.

The volatility (week) for Harris Corporation is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.13%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Harris Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.08 and the float short is at 1.20%.

Harris Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 35.37, while the P/S ratio is at 1.68 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -11.70%.