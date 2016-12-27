Large Cap Communication Equipment: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Summary

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. stated a price of 83.57 today, indicating a positive change of 0.19%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13894.44, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 1025.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -148.70% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Motorola Solutions, Inc. stands at -4.55% while the 52-week low stands at 44.61%.

The performance week for Motorola Solutions, Inc. is at 0.01% and the performance month is at 4.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.45% and 33.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.68%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Motorola Solutions, Inc. is 6.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.22%.

The volatility (week) for Motorola Solutions, Inc. is at 1.94% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.21 and the float short is at 2.62%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.63, while the P/S ratio is at 2.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 211.80%.