Large Cap Communication Equipment: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Summary

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. stated a price of 82.36 today, indicating a positive change of 0.61%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13586.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.90% and an average volume of 935.25.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -148.70% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Motorola Solutions, Inc. stands at -5.93% while the 52-week low stands at 42.51%.

The performance week for Motorola Solutions, Inc. is at 0.22% and the performance month is at -1.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.24% and 23.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.64%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Motorola Solutions, Inc. is 0.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.34%.

The volatility (week) for Motorola Solutions, Inc. is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.30%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.35 and the float short is at 2.47%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.32, while the P/S ratio is at 2.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 211.80%.