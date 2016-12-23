Large Cap Communication Equipment: Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Summary

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nokia Corporation stated a price of 4.86 today, indicating a positive change of 3.07%.

Nokia Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 27041.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.90% and an average volume of 12901.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -11.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nokia Corporation stands at -31.94% while the 52-week low stands at 20.42%.

The performance week for Nokia Corporation is at 0.00% and the performance month is at 12.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -16.61% and -9.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -28.99%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nokia Corporation is 6.46% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.37%.

The volatility (week) for Nokia Corporation is at 2.49% and the volatility (month) is at 1.97%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nokia Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.95 and the float short is at 0.66%.

Nokia Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.26 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -53.90%.