Large Cap Communication Equipment: Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Summary

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nokia Corporation stated a price of 4.9 today, indicating a positive change of 0.41%.

Nokia Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 27490.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.90% and an average volume of 12936.21.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -11.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nokia Corporation stands at -31.45% while the 52-week low stands at 21.29%.

The performance week for Nokia Corporation is at 0.00% and the performance month is at 16.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.17% and -3.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -26.58%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nokia Corporation is 7.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.64%.

The volatility (week) for Nokia Corporation is at 2.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nokia Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.94 and the float short is at 0.68%.

Nokia Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.28 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -53.90%.