Large Cap Communication Equipment: Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Summary

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Nokia Corporation stated a price of 4.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.42%.

Nokia Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 27445.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of -4.90% and an average volume of 12867.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -11.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Nokia Corporation stands at -31.22% while the 52-week low stands at 17.82%.

The performance week for Nokia Corporation is at 1.28% and the performance month is at -2.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.42% and -18.21% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.04%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Nokia Corporation is 3.94% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -9.15%.

The volatility (week) for Nokia Corporation is at 1.36% and the volatility (month) is at 1.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Nokia Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.66 and the float short is at 0.59%.

Nokia Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -53.90%.