Large Cap Communication Equipment: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stated a price of 67.29 today, indicating a positive change of 0.64%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 98597.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.20% and an average volume of 10135.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at -5.31% while the 52-week low stands at 65.00%.

The performance week for QUALCOMM Incorporated is at 0.60% and the performance month is at -1.10%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.14% and 32.88% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 38.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.65%.

The volatility (week) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is at 1.15% and the volatility (month) is at 2.02%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.89 and the float short is at 1.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.56, while the P/S ratio is at 4.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.40%.