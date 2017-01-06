Large Cap Communication Equipment: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stated a price of 65.68 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 98056.91, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.20% and an average volume of 9017.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at -7.58% while the 52-week low stands at 61.05%.

The performance week for QUALCOMM Incorporated is at -0.30% and the performance month is at -1.22%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.16% and 25.87% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for QUALCOMM Incorporated is -1.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.89%.

The volatility (week) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is at 1.58% and the volatility (month) is at 1.65%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 2.02 and the float short is at 1.24%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.21, while the P/S ratio is at 4.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.40%.