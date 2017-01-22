Large Cap Communication Equipment: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stated a price of 62.88 today, indicating a positive change of -2.42%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 95170.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of 11.20% and an average volume of 9318.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at -11.52% while the 52-week low stands at 54.19%.

The performance week for QUALCOMM Incorporated is at -4.90% and the performance month is at -6.18%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.68% and 6.64% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.56%.

The simple 20 day moving average for QUALCOMM Incorporated is -5.63% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.88%.

The volatility (week) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is at 3.52% and the volatility (month) is at 1.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.54 and the float short is at 0.97%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.51, while the P/S ratio is at 4.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 18.40%.