Large Cap Communication Equipment: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stated a price of 5.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.17%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is operating with a market capitalization of 19315.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.70% and an average volume of 7823.63.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.2.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stands at -40.37% while the 52-week low stands at 21.74%.

The performance week for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is at 1.56% and the performance month is at 10.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -17.32% and -20.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 10.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -16.39%.

The volatility (week) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is at 1.14% and the volatility (month) is at 1.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s short ratio is currently at 2.47 and the float short is at 0.64%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.97, while the P/S ratio is at 0.76 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 15.50%.