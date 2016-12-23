Large Cap Confectioners: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summary

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mondelez International, Inc. stated a price of 44.83 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Mondelez International, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 70000.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.30% and an average volume of 8721.82.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.62.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mondelez International, Inc. stands at -3.38% while the 52-week low stands at 26.56%.

The performance week for Mondelez International, Inc. is at 0.60% and the performance month is at 3.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.68% and 7.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.61%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mondelez International, Inc. is 4.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.08%.

The volatility (week) for Mondelez International, Inc. is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 1.99%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mondelez International, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.07 and the float short is at 1.18%.

Mondelez International, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 83.92, while the P/S ratio is at 2.64 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 246.80%.