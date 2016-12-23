Large Cap Confectioners: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summary

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Hershey Company stated a price of 103.36 today, indicating a positive change of -1.03%.

The Hershey Company is operating with a market capitalization of 22067.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.80% and an average volume of 1239.33.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 94.60% and the debt to equity stands at 3.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Hershey Company stands at -11.22% while the 52-week low stands at 28.54%.

The performance week for The Hershey Company is at 3.70% and the performance month is at 6.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.65% and 7.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 19.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Hershey Company is 4.92% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.78%.

The volatility (week) for The Hershey Company is at 1.54% and the volatility (month) is at 1.59%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Hershey Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.48 and the float short is at *TBA.

The Hershey Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.06, while the P/S ratio is at 2.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -38.20%.