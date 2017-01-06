Large Cap Confectioners: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summary

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Hershey Company stated a price of 104.41 today, indicating a positive change of 0.93%.

The Hershey Company is operating with a market capitalization of 22074.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.80% and an average volume of 1137.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 94.60% and the debt to equity stands at 3.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Hershey Company stands at -10.31% while the 52-week low stands at 29.84%.

The performance week for The Hershey Company is at 0.29% and the performance month is at 5.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.92% and -4.88% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Hershey Company is 4.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.27%.

The volatility (week) for The Hershey Company is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Hershey Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.14 and the float short is at *TBA.

The Hershey Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.75, while the P/S ratio is at 2.99 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -38.20%.