Large Cap Confectioners: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summary

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Hershey Company stated a price of 105.57 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

The Hershey Company is operating with a market capitalization of 22331.22, with a return on assets (ROA) of 14.80% and an average volume of 1125.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 94.60% and the debt to equity stands at 3.6.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Hershey Company stands at -9.32% while the 52-week low stands at 31.28%.

The performance week for The Hershey Company is at 0.85% and the performance month is at 4.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.09% and -2.53% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Hershey Company is 4.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.71%.

The volatility (week) for The Hershey Company is at 1.01% and the volatility (month) is at 1.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Hershey Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.31 and the float short is at *TBA.

The Hershey Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.42, while the P/S ratio is at 3.03 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -38.20%.