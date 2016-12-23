Large Cap Copper: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stated a price of 13.65 today, indicating a positive change of -1.05%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 19851.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of -19.80% and an average volume of 32749.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -168.40% and the debt to equity stands at 4.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at -16.84% while the 52-week low stands at 287.93%.

The performance week for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is at -5.54% and the performance month is at -8.73%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 29.82% and 30.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 103.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 4.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.40%.

The volatility (week) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is at 4.05% and the volatility (month) is at 4.45%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.41 and the float short is at 5.89%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -798.30%.