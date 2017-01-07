Large Cap Copper: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stated a price of 14.93 today, indicating a positive change of 2.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 20345.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of -19.80% and an average volume of 32479.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -168.40% and the debt to equity stands at 4.01.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at -9.10% while the 52-week low stands at 324.01%.

The performance week for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is at 7.74% and the performance month is at -7.88%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 37.02% and 37.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.84%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 8.48% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.76%.

The volatility (week) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is at 4.64% and the volatility (month) is at 4.14%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.43 and the float short is at 5.89%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.43 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -798.30%.