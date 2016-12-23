Large Cap Copper: Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Summary

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Southern Copper Corporation stated a price of 32.13 today, indicating a positive change of 0.34%.

Southern Copper Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 25363.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 1175.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Southern Copper Corporation stands at -8.23% while the 52-week low stands at 50.10%.

The performance week for Southern Copper Corporation is at -3.55% and the performance month is at -2.76%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.57% and 25.75% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.42%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Southern Copper Corporation is 4.23% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.96%.

The volatility (week) for Southern Copper Corporation is at 2.29% and the volatility (month) is at 2.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Southern Copper Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 7.4 and the float short is at 10.55%.

Southern Copper Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.28, while the P/S ratio is at 4.84 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -42.40%.