Large Cap Copper: Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Summary

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Southern Copper Corporation stated a price of 36.01 today, indicating a positive change of 0.45%.

Southern Copper Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 27712.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.20% and an average volume of 1197.06.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Southern Copper Corporation stands at -0.63% while the 52-week low stands at 68.23%.

The performance week for Southern Copper Corporation is at 3.30% and the performance month is at 13.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 31.66% and 37.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.74%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Southern Copper Corporation is 9.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.57%.

The volatility (week) for Southern Copper Corporation is at 2.15% and the volatility (month) is at 1.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Southern Copper Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 6.88 and the float short is at 9.99%.

Southern Copper Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 41.92, while the P/S ratio is at 5.29 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -42.40%.