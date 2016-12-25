Large Cap Credit Services: American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Summary

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

American Express Company stated a price of 74.97 today, indicating a positive change of 0.52%.

American Express Company is operating with a market capitalization of 68561.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 4755.76.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.80% and the debt to equity stands at 4.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for American Express Company stands at -1.02% while the 52-week low stands at 51.37%.

The performance week for American Express Company is at -0.04% and the performance month is at 2.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 18.81% and 31.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for American Express Company is 7.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.00%.

The volatility (week) for American Express Company is at 1.13% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

American Express Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.08 and the float short is at 2.13%.

American Express Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.28, while the P/S ratio is at 2.07 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -9.10%.