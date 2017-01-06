Large Cap Credit Services: American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Summary

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

American Express Company stated a price of 75.8 today, indicating a positive change of 0.64%.

American Express Company is operating with a market capitalization of 68788.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 4693.38.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 25.80% and the debt to equity stands at 4.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for American Express Company stands at -0.98% while the 52-week low stands at 53.70%.

The performance week for American Express Company is at 1.71% and the performance month is at 5.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.53% and 27.11% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for American Express Company is 6.11% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.65%.

The volatility (week) for American Express Company is at 1.49% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

American Express Company’s short ratio is currently at 4.05 and the float short is at 2.09%.

American Express Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.34, while the P/S ratio is at 2.08 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -9.10%.