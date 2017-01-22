Large Cap Credit Services: Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Capital One Financial Corporation stated a price of 87.34 today, indicating a positive change of 0.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 41825.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.10% and an average volume of 3627.42.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at -4.69% while the 52-week low stands at 52.90%.

The performance week for Capital One Financial Corporation is at -0.63% and the performance month is at -3.00%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.29% and 29.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.11%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.02%.

The volatility (week) for Capital One Financial Corporation is at 1.75% and the volatility (month) is at 1.65%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Capital One Financial Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.6 and the float short is at 2.00%.

Capital One Financial Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.45, while the P/S ratio is at 1.88 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -7.80%.