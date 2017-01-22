Large Cap Credit Services: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Summary

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Discover Financial Services stated a price of 70.2 today, indicating a positive change of 0.29%.

Discover Financial Services is operating with a market capitalization of 27607.55, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 2723.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 21.10% and the debt to equity stands at 2.49.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Discover Financial Services stands at -5.56% while the 52-week low stands at 66.37%.

The performance week for Discover Financial Services is at -1.56% and the performance month is at -2.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 27.49% and 26.48% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Discover Financial Services is 1.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.11%.

The volatility (week) for Discover Financial Services is at 1.86% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Discover Financial Services’s short ratio is currently at 2.23 and the float short is at 1.56%.

Discover Financial Services’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.75, while the P/S ratio is at 3.28 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.60%.