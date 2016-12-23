Large Cap Credit Services: Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Summary

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Equifax Inc. stated a price of 119.59 today, indicating a positive change of 0.57%.

Equifax Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14259.69, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.70% and an average volume of 854.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Equifax Inc. stands at -12.23% while the 52-week low stands at 31.84%.

The performance week for Equifax Inc. is at 1.52% and the performance month is at -1.11%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.76% and -2.09% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Equifax Inc. is -1.10% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.54%.

The volatility (week) for Equifax Inc. is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Equifax Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.4 and the float short is at 1.73%.

Equifax Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.07, while the P/S ratio is at 4.74 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.30%.