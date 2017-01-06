Large Cap Credit Services: Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Summary

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Equifax Inc. stated a price of 120.63 today, indicating a positive change of 0.54%.

Equifax Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14422.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.70% and an average volume of 875.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Equifax Inc. stands at -11.47% while the 52-week low stands at 32.98%.

The performance week for Equifax Inc. is at 1.27% and the performance month is at 4.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.89% and -7.51% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.48%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Equifax Inc. is 1.19% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.99%.

The volatility (week) for Equifax Inc. is at 0.99% and the volatility (month) is at 1.29%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Equifax Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.26 and the float short is at 1.67%.

Equifax Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.34, while the P/S ratio is at 4.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.30%.