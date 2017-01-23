Large Cap Credit Services: Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Summary

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Equifax Inc. stated a price of 118.08 today, indicating a positive change of -1.75%.

Equifax Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14392.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.70% and an average volume of 909.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.90% and the debt to equity stands at 1.04.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Equifax Inc. stands at -13.34% while the 52-week low stands at 30.18%.

The performance week for Equifax Inc. is at -2.30% and the performance month is at 1.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.07% and -11.96% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Equifax Inc. is -0.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.30%.

The volatility (week) for Equifax Inc. is at 1.72% and the volatility (month) is at 1.32%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Equifax Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.39 and the float short is at 1.83%.

Equifax Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.86, while the P/S ratio is at 4.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 19.30%.