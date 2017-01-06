Large Cap Credit Services: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mastercard Incorporated stated a price of 107.93 today, indicating a positive change of 0.88%.

Mastercard Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 117164.75, with a return on assets (ROA) of 24.40% and an average volume of 3846.53.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 68.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mastercard Incorporated stands at -0.92% while the 52-week low stands at 38.29%.

The performance week for Mastercard Incorporated is at 3.19% and the performance month is at 3.32%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.48% and 22.07% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mastercard Incorporated is 3.59% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.12%.

The volatility (week) for Mastercard Incorporated is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mastercard Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.74 and the float short is at 0.70%.

Mastercard Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.56, while the P/S ratio is at 11.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.20%.