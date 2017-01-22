Large Cap Credit Services: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summary

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mastercard Incorporated stated a price of 109.96 today, indicating a positive change of 1.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 118255.38, with a return on assets (ROA) of 24.40% and an average volume of 3837.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 68.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mastercard Incorporated stands at 0.51% while the 52-week low stands at 41.18%.

The performance week for Mastercard Incorporated is at 1.15% and the performance month is at 6.42%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.26% and 19.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mastercard Incorporated is 5.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.63%.

The volatility (week) for Mastercard Incorporated is at 1.03% and the volatility (month) is at 1.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mastercard Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 1.69 and the float short is at 0.68%.

Mastercard Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.38, while the P/S ratio is at 11.22 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.20%.