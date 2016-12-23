Large Cap Credit Services: ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

Summary

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ORIX Corporation stated a price of 78.89 today, indicating a positive change of 0.25%.

ORIX Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20774.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 48.99.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ORIX Corporation stands at -4.47% while the 52-week low stands at 38.40%.

The performance week for ORIX Corporation is at -0.97% and the performance month is at -1.24%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.06% and 19.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ORIX Corporation is 1.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.41%.

The volatility (week) for ORIX Corporation is at 0.65% and the volatility (month) is at 0.91%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ORIX Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 0.67 and the float short is at 0.01%.

ORIX Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.11, while the P/S ratio is at 1.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.90%.