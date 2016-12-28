Large Cap Credit Services: ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

Summary

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ORIX Corporation stated a price of 79.2 today, indicating a positive change of 0.27%.

ORIX Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20878.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 49.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ORIX Corporation stands at -4.09% while the 52-week low stands at 38.95%.

The performance week for ORIX Corporation is at 0.27% and the performance month is at -1.21%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.56% and 27.01% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ORIX Corporation is 1.89% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.79%.

The volatility (week) for ORIX Corporation is at 0.46% and the volatility (month) is at 0.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ORIX Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 0.67 and the float short is at 0.01%.

ORIX Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.09, while the P/S ratio is at 1.01 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.90%.