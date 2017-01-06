Large Cap Credit Services: ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

Summary

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ORIX Corporation stated a price of 80.76 today, indicating a positive change of -0.66%.

ORIX Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 21871.89, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 45.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ORIX Corporation stands at -2.21% while the 52-week low stands at 41.68%.

The performance week for ORIX Corporation is at 3.19% and the performance month is at 6.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.17% and 30.02% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ORIX Corporation is 2.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.55%.

The volatility (week) for ORIX Corporation is at 0.96% and the volatility (month) is at 0.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ORIX Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.54 and the float short is at 0.03%.

ORIX Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.3, while the P/S ratio is at 1.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.90%.