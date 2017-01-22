Large Cap Credit Services: ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

Summary

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ORIX Corporation stated a price of 80.7 today, indicating a positive change of 1.00%.

ORIX Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 21130.49, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.20% and an average volume of 43.92.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 1.7.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ORIX Corporation stands at -2.28% while the 52-week low stands at 41.58%.

The performance week for ORIX Corporation is at 0.89% and the performance month is at 1.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.97% and 18.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ORIX Corporation is 1.38% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.82%.

The volatility (week) for ORIX Corporation is at 0.75% and the volatility (month) is at 0.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ORIX Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 0.65 and the float short is at 0.01%.

ORIX Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.08, while the P/S ratio is at 1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.90%.