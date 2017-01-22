Large Cap Credit Services: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summary

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 41.69 today, indicating a positive change of 1.02%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 49798.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.60% and an average volume of 7711.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PayPal Holdings, Inc. stands at -6.36% while the 52-week low stands at 36.60%.

The performance week for PayPal Holdings, Inc. is at 0.31% and the performance month is at 5.70%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.60% and 3.89% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PayPal Holdings, Inc. is 3.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.67%.

The volatility (week) for PayPal Holdings, Inc. is at 1.10% and the volatility (month) is at 1.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4 and the float short is at 2.72%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 36.99, while the P/S ratio is at 4.78 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 190.90%.