Large Cap Credit Services: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Summary

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Synchrony Financial stated a price of 37.04 today, indicating a positive change of 0.20%.

Synchrony Financial is operating with a market capitalization of 30611.16, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.70% and an average volume of 7544.2.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Synchrony Financial stands at -0.71% while the 52-week low stands at 60.82%.

The performance week for Synchrony Financial is at 0.93% and the performance month is at 5.75%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 36.04% and 59.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 22.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Synchrony Financial is 14.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.30%.

The volatility (week) for Synchrony Financial is at 1.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Synchrony Financial’s short ratio is currently at 1.32 and the float short is at 1.21%.

Synchrony Financial’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.89, while the P/S ratio is at 2.13 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -4.80%.