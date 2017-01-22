Large Cap Credit Services: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Summary

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Synchrony Financial stated a price of 36.24 today, indicating a positive change of 1.77%.

Synchrony Financial is operating with a market capitalization of 29394.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.60% and an average volume of 6967.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Synchrony Financial stands at -4.77% while the 52-week low stands at 57.32%.

The performance week for Synchrony Financial is at 0.30% and the performance month is at -1.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 34.84% and 29.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Synchrony Financial is 3.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 21.75%.

The volatility (week) for Synchrony Financial is at 2.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Synchrony Financial’s short ratio is currently at 1.7 and the float short is at 1.46%.

Synchrony Financial’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.62, while the P/S ratio is at 2.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.20%.