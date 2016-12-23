Large Cap Credit Services: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Summary

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Western Union Company stated a price of 21.86 today, indicating a positive change of 0.30%.

The Western Union Company is operating with a market capitalization of 10614.64, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.70% and an average volume of 3960.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 61.40% and the debt to equity stands at 2.32.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Western Union Company stands at -1.04% while the 52-week low stands at 40.94%.

The performance week for The Western Union Company is at 2.16% and the performance month is at 3.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.19% and 18.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 25.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Western Union Company is 6.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.36%.

The volatility (week) for The Western Union Company is at 1.36% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Western Union Company’s short ratio is currently at 14.53 and the float short is at 11.92%.

The Western Union Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.24, while the P/S ratio is at 1.95 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.10%.