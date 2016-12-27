Large Cap Credit Services: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summary

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Visa Inc. stated a price of 78.34 today, indicating a positive change of 0.24%.

Visa Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 181265.8, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.00% and an average volume of 10386.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Visa Inc. stands at -6.50% while the 52-week low stands at 19.38%.

The performance week for Visa Inc. is at -0.26% and the performance month is at -1.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.27% and 6.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Visa Inc. is -2.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.82%.

The volatility (week) for Visa Inc. is at 0.90% and the volatility (month) is at 1.45%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Visa Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.09 and the float short is at 2.31%.

Visa Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.86, while the P/S ratio is at 12.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -19.60%.