Large Cap Credit Services: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summary

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Visa Inc. stated a price of 82.33 today, indicating a positive change of 1.53%.

Visa Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 189438.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.00% and an average volume of 10442.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Visa Inc. stands at -1.74% while the 52-week low stands at 25.46%.

The performance week for Visa Inc. is at 3.56% and the performance month is at 4.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -2.51% and 9.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.93%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Visa Inc. is 3.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.92%.

The volatility (week) for Visa Inc. is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Visa Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.83 and the float short is at 2.18%.

Visa Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 39.29, while the P/S ratio is at 12.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -19.60%.