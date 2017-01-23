Large Cap Credit Services: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summary

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Visa Inc. stated a price of 81.84 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Visa Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 190177.33, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.00% and an average volume of 10439.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Visa Inc. stands at -2.32% while the 52-week low stands at 24.72%.

The performance week for Visa Inc. is at 0.58% and the performance month is at 4.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.96% and 4.27% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Visa Inc. is 2.72% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.94%.

The volatility (week) for Visa Inc. is at 0.93% and the volatility (month) is at 1.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Visa Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.89 and the float short is at 2.21%.

Visa Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 39.65, while the P/S ratio is at 12.61 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -19.60%.