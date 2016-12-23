Large Cap Data Storage Devices: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Summary

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

NetApp, Inc. stated a price of 36.35 today, indicating a positive change of 0.36%.

NetApp, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10122.04, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 3666.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.53.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for NetApp, Inc. stands at -6.79% while the 52-week low stands at 79.45%.

The performance week for NetApp, Inc. is at -2.08% and the performance month is at -1.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.13% and 48.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 40.24%.

The simple 20 day moving average for NetApp, Inc. is 4.01% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.53%.

The volatility (week) for NetApp, Inc. is at 2.08% and the volatility (month) is at 2.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

NetApp, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.26 and the float short is at 5.69%.

NetApp, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.93, while the P/S ratio is at 1.87 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -55.90%.