Large Cap Data Storage Devices: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Summary

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Seagate Technology plc stated a price of 39.37 today, indicating a positive change of 0.65%.

Seagate Technology plc is operating with a market capitalization of 11492.47, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 4556.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Seagate Technology plc stands at -3.47% while the 52-week low stands at 121.03%.

The performance week for Seagate Technology plc is at 1.66% and the performance month is at 2.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.86% and 93.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Seagate Technology plc is 7.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 29.41%.

The volatility (week) for Seagate Technology plc is at 2.09% and the volatility (month) is at 3.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Seagate Technology plc’s short ratio is currently at 8.43 and the float short is at 13.20%.

Seagate Technology plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.84, while the P/S ratio is at 1.04 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -84.40%.