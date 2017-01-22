Large Cap Data Storage Devices: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Summary

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Seagate Technology plc stated a price of 36.47 today, indicating a positive change of 0.36%.

Seagate Technology plc is operating with a market capitalization of 10702.85, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.50% and an average volume of 3997.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Seagate Technology plc stands at -10.57% while the 52-week low stands at 104.78%.

The performance week for Seagate Technology plc is at -0.76% and the performance month is at -5.79%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.00% and 20.82% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Seagate Technology plc is -4.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.17%.

The volatility (week) for Seagate Technology plc is at 2.38% and the volatility (month) is at 2.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Seagate Technology plc’s short ratio is currently at 8.84 and the float short is at 12.14%.

Seagate Technology plc’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.76, while the P/S ratio is at 0.97 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -84.40%.