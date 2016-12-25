Large Cap Data Storage Devices: Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Summary

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Western Digital Corporation stated a price of 70.35 today, indicating a positive change of 0.23%.

Western Digital Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20295.27, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.80% and an average volume of 4646.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -4.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Western Digital Corporation stands at -2.31% while the 52-week low stands at 105.10%.

The performance week for Western Digital Corporation is at 4.72% and the performance month is at 15.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.46% and 70.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Western Digital Corporation is 16.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 40.02%.

The volatility (week) for Western Digital Corporation is at 2.64% and the volatility (month) is at 3.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Western Digital Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.16 and the float short is at 3.52%.

Western Digital Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.41 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -83.80%.