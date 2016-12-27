Large Cap Data Storage Devices: Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Summary

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Western Digital Corporation stated a price of 70.21 today, indicating a positive change of -0.20%.

Western Digital Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20037.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.80% and an average volume of 4619.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -4.00% and the debt to equity stands at 1.22.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Western Digital Corporation stands at -2.50% while the 52-week low stands at 104.70%.

The performance week for Western Digital Corporation is at 4.72% and the performance month is at 15.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.46% and 70.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 20.76%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Western Digital Corporation is 15.26% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 39.44%.

The volatility (week) for Western Digital Corporation is at 2.64% and the volatility (month) is at 3.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Western Digital Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.17 and the float short is at 3.52%.

Western Digital Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.4 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -83.80%.